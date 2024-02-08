Kuching cops nab man for robbery

KUCHING (Feb 8): A 30-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly robbing a person in front of a bank at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here earlier today.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the police also seized a set of motorcycle keys and the victim’s personal belongings from the suspect.

“A background check on the suspect revealed that he has nine past criminal records for various crimes and drug related offences,” said Ahsmon.

He added that the case is currently being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery.

If found guilty, the suspect may face imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to a fine.

The suspect is expected to be remanded at the Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow for further investigation.

Ahsmon also welcomed any information from the public on suspicious individuals by calling their hotline at 082-244444 or through the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol or VSP app.