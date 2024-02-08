Kuching Teochew Association to hold Spring Festival mass gathering on Feb 11

KUCHING (Feb 8): The Kuching Teochew Association will be hosting a Chinese New Year Spring Festival mass gathering on the second day of Chinese New Year (Feb 11) at Wisma Teochew, Jalan Tabuan here from 1pm to 4pm.

According to a press release, preparations for the event are currently in full swing with gourmet meals and lion dances to welcome guests as well as the ‘God of Wealth’ who will be presenting ’ang pows’ as blessings.

This event is one of the series of activities planned in conjunction with the Kuching Teochew Association’s 160th anniversary celebration this year.

In addition to the Chinese New Year celebration, there will also be a temple fair on the third day of March on the Lunar Calendar in conjunction with the celebration of the birthday of deity Hiang Tiang Siang Ti, Teochew Cultural Festival, Teochew Food Festival and a mass birthday celebration for the association’s senior members.

One of the highlights of the anniversary celebration is the association’s 160th anniversary dinner which is scheduled to be held on June 16 with local and overseas clan members expected to attend.

At the same time, activities scheduled for mid-June will also include the Youth Teochew Opera Cultural Camp, Teochew Delicacies Demonstration, Teochew Academic Forum, Kuching Teochew Association Historical Exhibition, Teochew Cultural Night, and the All Sarawak Teochew Communities Conference.

From July to October, there will be a Sarawak Day colouring competition, an art exhibition, a coming-of-age ceremony for the teenagers, Hungry Ghost Festival, a traditional food fair for Kuching Festival, a moon worshiping festival held in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, and a dinner for the elderly in conjunction with the Enlightenment Day of the Deity on the ninth day of September in the Lunar Calendar.