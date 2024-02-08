Lee expects Sarawak to soar higher in Dragon Year with own airline, economic developments

MIRI (Feb 8): Sarawak is expected to soar higher with major milestones and notable achievements in the Year of the Dragon, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Lee said he looked forward to Sarawak taking over MASwings to tailor it to the state’s plans to boost air transportation in regional and domestic sectors, ownership of a commercial bank, ramping up green transportation with the ART, and other green economy initiatives.

“It will another exciting year ahead of growth, progress, and achievements under the inspirational and proven leadership of our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg),” he told The Borneo Post.

Lee said Abang Johari has been the driving force in transforming Sarawak with revenue re-engineering during his time in office, which has more than doubled the state’s revenue from RM5.9 billion in 2017 to RM13.6 billion last year.

“Sarawakians should work together to support our Premier and the state ruling GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) coalition as it is vital to continue this momentum of progress and achievements in Sarawak,” he added.

On his ministry, Lee expects a busy year ahead with the projected conclusion of the due diligence exercise to take over MASwings from Malaysian Aviation Group by the first half of this year as well as construction of ART lanes and RM260 million depot.

He also looked forward to better road safety in Sarawak with the refurbishment of six traffic gardens statewide to enable the return of traffic games for school children.

The Sarawak Road Safety Council will also hold talks for community and grassroots leaders to help raise awareness of road safety attitudes and behaviours.