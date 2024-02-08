License applications in Sabah will be faster

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 8): The duration for license applications in Sabah will be shorter with the implementation of the Local Governments (PBTs) by-laws guideline for license application.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam hopes the guideline for PBTs license application by-law will become a source of reference to speed up the issuance of license at districts.

“In this digital era, the use of technology system can benefit efforts to speed up and increase productivity rate in the context of license issuance to business operators,” he said at the launching of the guideline at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Thursday.

He added that with the guideline, it was hoped the number of days for license issuance can be reduced, as well as increase the transparency and accountability in license issuance by all PBTs.

He also informed that the guideline is a “living document” with changes undertaken from time to time to improve organisation productivity.

The publication of the guideline was made possible with the cooperation between his ministry, the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) as well as all PBTs, he said.

Joachim also said two new by-laws, Uniform Food Establishment by-laws 2022 and Uniform (Licensing the use of Premises for Trade Business, Industry amd Profession) By-Laws, 2022, will be licensing nearly 90 percent of businesses at respective districts.

“It is expected that PBTs’ earnings can be increased with the full enforcement of the new by-laws later, ” he said.

“This is important for the continuity of operations of all PBTs in Sabah,” he added.