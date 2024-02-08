Minister: Malaysia, Indonesia to strengthen collab on oil palm industry

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 8): The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities and the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) plan to further strengthen collaboration between Malaysia and Indonesia to benefit the palm oil industry in both countries.

Following a visit from the CPOPC today, Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said that the matters discussed include disseminating information to the world on the high standards in palm oil production in Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Palm oil production is vital to Malaysia’s economy, and we are the second largest producer globally after Indonesia,” he said in a post on his official X account.

Johari said that the effort undertaken with the CPOPC is among the strategies to promote Malaysia’s palm oil industry and make the commodity the global vegetable oil of choice.

“This is also to ensure the global community is aware of palm oil’s benefits,” he said.

On Monday (Feb 5), Egyptian Ambassador Ragai Tawfik Said Nasr visited Johari to discuss making Egypt a gateway to expand Malaysia’s palm oil exports to Africa through the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The minister said the governments of both countries are exploring a partnership in marketing palm products, with the involvement of private players. – Bernama