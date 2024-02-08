Motorcyclist in Sarikei slightly injured after rear-ending pickup

SIBU (Feb 8): A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after he rear-ended a pickup truck at Jalan Repok in Sarikei last night.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a distress call on the incident was received at 7.28pm.

A team of seven firefighters led by senior fire officer Haron Jenai went to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operations commander did a size up and found that both vehicles were heading towards Jakar town before the mishap occurred,” the statement said.

It is understood that none of those travelling in the pickup truck suffered physical injuries.

Also at the scene were medical personnel from Sarikei Hospital.

However, as the motorcyclist was not seriously injured, he did not require further treatment.