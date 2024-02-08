MP: Remarkable progress in Miri this year, thanks to political stability

MIRI (Feb 8): The city of Miri has seen a number of significant progress this year, among others the upgrading of the road at Pujut GK roundabout that will ease traffic congestion in the area once completed, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

He said that he will also continue to fight for a budget to upgrade Miri Airport that will further enhance and boost the tourism industry in the northern region.

“I will continue to fight for this project inside and outside of Parliament, and I am hopeful that these efforts will bear fruit, and the necessary allocations will be approved in Budget 2025.

“The expansion and upgrading of the airport will boost tourism and trade in the region, creating more opportunities and jobs for the local community,” he said in his Chinese New Year message.

Chiew said that he will also continue to fight for the upgrading of Sungai Tujuh Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex for the betterment of Mirians and tourists especially from neighbouring Brunei.

“The structure of ICQS, which has been complained as one of the causes of delays and inefficiencies, has adversely affected the cross-border trade and travel between Malaysia and Brunei.

“I urge the government to expedite the improvement of the structure at ICQS, to streamline and simplify the clearance procedures at the checkpoints,” he added.

Reflecting on the past year, Chiew said that Miri was able to achieve remarkable results due to the political stability under the Madani government.

“We have preserved political stability, which is the cornerstone of economic development and social welfare.

“We have defined our development goals, pursued economic growth vigorously, and tackled poverty effectively, aiming to ensure the country advances towards higher and more sustainable development, escapes the middle-income trap, and improves the quality of life for all citizens,” he said.

He hoped that Mirians would continue to work together with the government in making Miri a prosperous city in the near future.