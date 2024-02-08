Ng cruises into last eight of NT Snooker Championship, Ridhwan roughs it out

SIBU (Feb 8): It was a breeze for title favourite Ng Hong Man as he easily beat Lau Puong Sheng 3-0 (64-22, 59-29, 50-34) to qualify for the last eight of the NT Snooker Championship at NT Snooker Centre here on Tuesday night.

Ng was in his element as he subdued Lau, who offered little resistance in less than two hours.

Also through to the quarter-finals are veterans Mark Yeo and Sim Hong Hui, both from Executive 3 Snooker centre, and relative newcomers Dennis Eu Ming, Mohamad Ridhwan Marzuki, Preet Rathore, Yong Kung Chai, and Lau Chii Tiing.

Preet, an Indian national working in Sibu, has emerged as the dark horse in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the highlight of matches so far was staged by Ridhwan who came back from the brink to beat Sia Yik Fei 3-2 (43-48, 29-54, 52-49, 44-10, 83-67) to earn a spot in the last eight.

Having lost the first two frames he overcame all the odds in the third when he claimed the black ball to win by three points.

The tournament attracted a total of 48 players from five snooker centres.

The inaugural event offers RM3,888 as prize money for the champion, touted as the biggest ever in any local snooker tournament.

The runner-up will bag RM1,500 while joint third winners will pocket RM500 each.

A sum of RM388 is also offered to the highest break. It will snowball to RM888 if the player hits 60 points and above.