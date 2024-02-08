Only way to improve family’s economic status is through education, says Sikie

BINTULU (Feb 8): Education is the only way to improve a family’s economic status and the success of children starts with families that value education, said Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai.

The Minister in the Premier’s Department said as such parents should work closely with teachers in schools.

“We always support and encourage our children to succeed, in school our children are given encouragement and gifts at events like this.

“It is not wrong for us as parents to also give gifts to appreciate their success,” he said at SK Tatau’s excellence awards ceremony on Wednesday.

The Kakus assemblyman said the new generation must be knowledgeable and skilled.

“This is because by 2030, we will reach a high-income state with a household income of at least RM15,000.

“With education and skills, they will get a higher salary of at least RM4,000. We have six more years.

“We want two or three of our children to successfully continue their studies to degree level. These people are also potential leaders in the future,” he said.

Headmaster Ibai Aning said SK Tatau has 49 teachers and 11 implementation groups, but is still short of seven teachers.

“At the moment we have 752 pupils, of whom 35 are boarders,” he said.

Parent teacher association chairman Mohammad Rizal Julaihi thanked Sikie for allocating funds to purchase smart TVs for each class.

“This is generally very interesting for pupils to learn and facilitates digital learning sessions in the school.

“In addition, YB has allocated RM150,000 for the construction of a covered walkway, which will be completed in the near future,” he said.

During the event, Sikie presented awards and certificates to outstanding pupils as well as parents.

The Proactive Parent Award for the year 2023/2024 went to Demit Ngong.

Irvan Marcell Egai received the model pupil award, which included an RM2,000 incentive from Sikie.