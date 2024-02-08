Over 10,000 expected at PDP Central Region’s CNY open house in Sibu

SIBU (Feb 8): More than 10,000 visitors are expected to throng Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Central Region’s Chinese New Year open house on Feb 12.

Event organising chairman Joshua Ting said the open house will be held at Pulau Li Hua Commercial Centre here from 8am to 1pm.

“We have prepared a large array of food for visitors. All are welcome to join us for the CNY celebration,” he said at the PDP Central Region media night on Tuesday.

Ting, also PDP Central Region secretary, said the event attracted about 10,000 visitors last year when they initially aimed for 5,000.

“Due to the overwhelming response, we decided to expand this year’s CNY celebration with the expectation of 10,000 attendees.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, who is PDP president, is expected to grace the event.

In his brief remarks, Ting also commended reporters for being frontliners, providing accurate information and disseminating them to the people.

“Even on days when it is not sunny or windy, you are always there to give us the best reports.”

The media night was to recognise the hard work of journalists in addition to celebrating CNY together, he said.

“Your dedication and commitment helped foster the right spirit within our society and brought great impact to our beloved state and country.”