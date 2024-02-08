Petronas Carigali extends CNY cheer to Tatau elderly members

BINTULU (Feb 8): Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd Sarawak Asset brought festive cheer to the Senior Citizen Activity Centre (Pawe) in Tatau on Tuesday in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

The visitors, led by general manager Shamsawi Ahmad, distributed mandarin oranges, festive cookies and daily food items to Pawe members, and also treated them to a lion dance performance.

Among those present were Selangau MP Edwin Banta, Pawe Tatau chairman Ahmad Mohd Mokhtar and community leaders Pemanca Limin Anai, Penghulu Lim Tchia Hong and Kapitan Yap Ai Siok.

Pawe Tatau has 274 registered members. It offers senior citizens the chance to participate in activities such as agriculture, sewing, baking and more.