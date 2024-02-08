Preparations for CNY celebration in Kuching in full swing

KUCHING (Feb 8): The Chinese New Year festivities are in full swing here as streets and markets are adorned with lanterns and bustling with preparations by the Chinese community.

A survey conducted at several shopping centres today revealed an uptick in activities leading up to the celebration which is scheduled for Feb 10-12.

Traders are offering discounts to attract customers, who mostly opt to purchase clothing, home decorations and cooking essentials.

Popular shopping destinations include Farley Supermarket, Vivacity Megamall, The Spring and Plaza Merdeka, which have become the community’s hub for activity.

Albert Lee, 32, who is chairman of the Persatuan Penggerak Kemajuan Kota Padawan and a member of the Pertubuhan Belia Kebangsaan Bersatu Batu Kitang, shared his thoughts on the festivities.

“We organised a carnival in Batu Kitang recently, which received a warm response from the community. It was not only supported by the Chinese community, but also enlivened by the presence of other communities,” he said.

In preparation for the Chinese New Year celebration, Lee, for the first time this year, has taken part in decorating his home before the festivities.

“About RM20,000 was budgeted for these preparations, the most of which went for decorations, home maintenance and food,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Chia Wee Sing also joins the excitement of the celebration.

“I’ve spent about RM5,000 to celebrate this important day that only happens once a year. The spending covers decorations, food essentials and ‘angpows’ for guests,” she said.

Chia anticipates this year’s celebration to be livelier since many of her relatives are returning to the village for the occasion.