President: RM3 mln Sibu Autistic Association’s new building construction expected to start this year

SIBU (Feb 8): The construction of the RM3 million Sibu Autistic Association’s (SAA) new building is expected to start within this year, said SAA president David Ngu.

“We are going to prepare for the tender process within these few months,” he said, adding that SAA is currently awaiting approval from the authorities.

He revealed that their building fund still falls short as they had only managed to raise about RM300,000 thus far.

“In this regard, we hope more people will step forward to chip in for a good cause.

“So, I need everyone to help us to fulfill this project to bless more children with autism in Sibu,” he said.

Ngu was speaking at SAA’s Chinese New Year Celebration at a hotel here tonight, officiated by Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Alice Lau, who is Lanang MP.

The new building will sit on the 1.5-acre piece of land adjacent to Agape Centre’s car park in Jalan Alan here.

The new building would be able to accommodate about 200 children with autism. The current building can only accommodate around 60.

On another note, Ngu revealed that SAA will organise the Autism Awareness Carnival for Sarawak central zone on April 20 and the National Autism Convention 2024 from July 27-28.

Meanwhile, Lau said that parenting a child with autism requires extra patience, extra understanding, and much more unconditional love.

“Each day we may face new challenges, but it is your unwavering dedication that allows these children to reach their full potential.

“The Sibu Autistic Association stands as a pillar of support, a community that understands the unique journey you walk,” she said.

Lau also gave a grant of RM50,000 to SAA.

SAA Founder and advisory chairman Thomas Ling was also present.