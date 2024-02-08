Renew commitment for more inclusive, prosperous, united and resilient Sarawak, says Uggah in CNY message

KUCHING (Feb 8): As Sarawak steps into the Year of the Wood Dragon, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas urges people to draw inspiration from its strength, confidence, intelligence and immortality.

In his Chinese New Year message today, he urged Sarawakians to renew their commitment to building a more inclusive, prosperous, united and resilient Sarawak.

“As the festive drums herald the arrival of the Chinese New Year, my family and I would like to extend our heartfelt greetings to all celebrating this joyous festival. The Lunar New Year is a time of hope, a time to embrace new beginnings and celebrate the rich tapestry of our multicultural society.

“In Sarawak, our diversity is our strength. The Chinese New Year, while rooted in Chinese culture, is a celebration for all Sarawakians, symbolising our shared values of harmony, respect, and community spirit,” said the Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development.

He also urges Sarawakians to rally strongly behind Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as he needs all the support and cooperation as Sarawak embarks on the very challenging journey in pursuing the objective of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 for Sarawak to become a developed region by 2030.

“May the new year bless us all with health, happiness, unity and prosperity. Let us work together, with renewed vigor, to make Sarawak a beacon of peace, stability, prosperity and progress.

“Happy Chinese New Year. Gong Xi Fa Chai. Xi Nian Kuai Le,” said Uggah.