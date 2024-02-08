Sarawak may host high-level Asean meeting next year

KUCHING (Feb 8): A high-level Asean meeting could be hosted by Sarawak next year, said the Foreign Ministry’s Sarawak Regional Office director Fenny Nuli.

She said this is one of the plans discussed during her courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday, with the aim of having Sarawak to host more international events.

“Among them is for Sarawak to host one of the important Asean meetings next year.

“Others discussed include to host courtesy visits by foreign ambassadors to Sarawak and various other plans, which will be further refined together with officials in the state government,” she said in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report.

She also said the courtesy call was the first in her capacity as the Foreign Ministry’s Sarawak Regional Office director.

According to her, she also suggested during the meeting that the regional office play a more active role during her tenure in line with the development and achievements of the Sarawak government.