Sarawak polytechnic graduates get exposure to career opportunities at SLB interview session

KUCHING (Feb 8): Politeknik Kuching Sarawak in collaboration with Schlumberger WTA Sdn Bhd (SLB) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) recently organised the SLB Group Interview Session, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing rewarding career opportunities for fresh graduates.

According to a press release, around 40 enthusiastic graduates from Politeknik Kuching Sarawak and Politeknik Mukah Sarawak participated in the interview session which was hosted at Socso Sarawak Office here on Feb 6 and 7.

The collaborative effort signified a significant milestone in addressing the challenges faced by fresh graduates in securing employment opportunities that offer competitive salaries and growth prospects.

By partnering with industry leaders like SLB, Politeknik Kuching Sarawak and Politeknik Mukah Sarawak aimed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, while ensuring that graduates are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s dynamic job market.

“We are thrilled to see such a positive response from our graduates and industry partners,” said Politeknik Kuching Sarawak director Samsudin Mohd Saleh.

“This collaboration not only provides our students with access to premium career opportunities but also reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering strong industry-academic partnerships.”

SLB, a global leader in technology, integrated project management, and reservoir characterisation, is renowned for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence. Through this collaboration, the company aims to identify and recruit top talent from polytechnics, offering them competitive salaries and a platform to excel in their careers.

SLB talent acquisition manager Hanif Sheikh Ali said SLB was excited to partner with Politeknik Kuching Sarawak and Politeknik Mukah Sarawak in this endeavour.

“At SLB, we recognise the value of fresh perspectives and diverse skill sets and strive to recruit where we work to support each region’s energy and economic strategy. With this in mind, we look forward to welcoming the next generation of talent into our team.”

The SLB Group Interview Session provided graduates with the opportunity to showcase their skills, engage with industry professionals, and gain insights into the career opportunities available at SLB. With a focus on technical excellence, innovation, and collaboration, SLB offers a dynamic work environment where employees can thrive and make a meaningful impact.

In addition to offering premium salaries, SLB is committed to providing comprehensive training and development programmes, mentorship opportunities, and career advancement prospects for its employees. This holistic approach ensures that graduates have the support and resources they need to succeed in their careers.

Meanwhile, Socso Sarawak director Tan Phang Chia said Socso was delighted to support initiatives that empower young talents and facilitate their transition into the workforce.

“By collaborating with industry leaders like SLB, we can create more opportunities for employment and economic growth in Sarawak,” he said.

The success of this collaboration underscores the importance of fostering strong partnerships between academia, industry, and government agencies to drive innovation, economic development, and talent acquisition.

Through continued collaboration and mutual support, Politeknik Kuching Sarawak, SLB, and Socso remain committed to empowering graduates and shaping the future of Malaysia’s workforce.