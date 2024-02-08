Satok rep donates RM50,000 to SJK Chung Hua No. 4 to fix smart classroom system

KUCHING (Feb 8): Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki has donated RM50,000 to SJK Chung Hua No. 4 here to help repair its smart classroom system which was damaged by a lightning surge last month.

Ibrahim said the school is raising a total of RM150,000 for the repairs, and he had decided to contribute RM50,000 to the targeted sum.

“I understand that last month there was lightning and the smart classroom system at this school was damaged and could not be used.

“So now they are trying to collect RM150,000 to repair the system and I gave RM50,000 to help them,” he said when met after attending the handing over of the food aid to 50 pupils in conjunction with Chinese New Year at the school today.

On that note, Ibrahim said the distributing food aids for underprivileged school pupils has been a tradition in Sarawak especially during festive seasons.

“Today 50 pupils received aid and we hope that this aid can help them as well as give them cheer like other pupils while celebrating the Chinese New Year,” he said.

Also present during the programme were Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman; Kuching Chung Hua Middle School No. 1, 3 and 4 Management Committee chairman Dato Richard Wee; and Kuching Chung Hua Primary School No. 1-6 Management Committee chairman Dato Jonathan Chai.

After the programme at the school, Ibrahim later distributed Chinese New Year gifts to the public at Thompson Corner, Jalan Nanas here with Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Satok members.