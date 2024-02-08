Spend your long school holidays wisely, Sibu students reminded

SIBU (Feb 8): Vice-chairman of SJK(C) Ung Nang board of management Kevin Lau has called on the pupils to make good use of their school holidays.

Speaking at the school’s Chinese New Year celebration here yesterday, he advised the young audience to fill in the month-long school holiday by acquiring knowledge and skills.

“You will have a month-long school holiday until March 10 and I hope you will take this opportunity to learn new things,” he said.

He advised the pupils to minimise their time on the use of electronic devices.

“All of you represent hope for our country and the future of the society,” he told the children.

Lau also thanked the teachers for their hard work and commitment.