Stampin MP says Pan Borneo conditions need improvements to reduce accidents

KUCHING (Feb 8): Road conditions on the Pan Borneo Highway need to be improved to reduce accidents, especially during festive seasons, said Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

Citing statistics from the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), Chong said road infrastructure contributed to 13.2 per cent of accidents.

In contrast the main cause of road accidents is human behaviour and negligence at 80.6 per cent, while vehicle factor stood at 6.2 per cent.

“The enhancement of the Pan Borneo Highway would lead to safer conditions for road users and a decrease in accidents,” he told reporters during the Road Safety Advocacy Programme for Chinese New Year at Kuching Sentral today.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) programme aims to ensure compliance with technical standards and vehicle safety regulations, particularly during periods of increased travel for festivals.

“Among the activities carried out are vehicle inspections and urine tests conducted on drivers. It is also hoped to reduce accidents and prevent potential mishaps,” Chong said.

He urged all parties to support JPJ in ensuring the safety of passengers, drivers, and road users during the festive season.

“I hope all parties will provide strong support and cooperation with JPJ to ensure the safety of not only passengers but also drivers and road users, so that everyone can return to their hometowns and celebrate the festive season safely,” he added.

Among those present were JPJ Sarawak deputy director Noraini Mohd Nawi and George Lam – special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.