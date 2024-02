MIRI (Feb 8): Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin will be hosting a Chinese New Year Open House on the second day of the celebration on Feb 11.

The open house will be held at the Dato Permaisuri Hall in Permyjaya from 9.30am until 2.30pm.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, said he expected some 5,000 people to attend the event.

He extended an invitation to people from all walks of life to come to his open house and celebrate the festive occasion.