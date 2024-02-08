Tamin rep proposes new state constituency under Selangau

SIBU (Feb 8): Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang has proposed the creation of a new state constituency under the Selangau parliamentary.

He said that the existing two state constituencies under Selangau – Tamin and Kakus – are too big, with the land size of 3,494 square kilometers and 5,625 square kilometers respectively.

“There are 30,000 voters in Tamin and Kakus. So, if the Election Commission (EC) decided to carry out a redelineation of electoral boundaries for Sarawak, one new constituency should be created under Selangau parliamentary,” he said when contacted today.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) deputy publicity chief suggested that the new seat be carved out from Tamin and Kakus state constituencies, with the proposed name Bukit Arip.

On Wednesday at the farewell party for the outgoing Selangau district officer Inting Nyami, Gira said that proposals pertaining to the matter would be submitted to the EC.

“Another proposed new state constituency is Mapai under Kanowit parliamentary. In Kapit too there will be new state constituencies,” he added.

He expected the redelineation exercise will create new constituencies mostly in Dayak majority areas.

“For me, it does not matter which party (under Gabungan Parti Sarawak) will contest in the new seats later. The important thing is this redelineation exercise will increase the number of Dayak elected representatives.

“That is what matters to us because the party is our platform. Regardless of which component party we are from, be it Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu, PRS or Progressive Democratic Party, our (Dayak elected representatives) number must be the same or more than others.

“This way we do not need to fight who should be fielded in the future as long as the seats are held by Dayaks,” he said.