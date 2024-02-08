Tanjong Batu rep advises road users to prioritise safety this CNY

BINTULU (Feb 8): Road users are encouraged to drive carefully and responsibly during the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang advised all road users to prioritise road safety.

“I pray that Bintulu folks would be careful on the road during this festive holiday and be safe with beloved ones.

Pang attended the road safety awareness programme yesterday at the Petronas Station along Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, which was held in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

The campaign is a joint effort by the Bintulu Resident’s Office, police, the Road Transport Department, Petronas and other government agencies to raise public awareness on road safety.

“I hope that by distributing these goodies and safety helmets, road users would become more concerned and responsible about their own safety as well as the safety of others.”

“It is also hoped that this effort would have a positive impact on the local community and reduce road accidents,” Pang said.

Earlier, about 20 helmets and 150 goodie bags were handed out to road users.