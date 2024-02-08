Tanjong Batu rep, SUPP Bintulu to host CNY open house on Feb 15

BINTULU (Feb 8): People from all walks of life are invited to attend the Chinese New Year Open House 2024 here on Feb 15.

The celebration will be hosted by Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang and the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bintulu branch.

The event will be held at Dinner World Restaurant from 9.30am to 1pm.

Pang, who is SUPP Bintulu branch chairman, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife, along with other dignitaries, will be attending the event.

“SUPP president and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government has confirmed his attendance,” he told a press conference here yesterday to announce the event.

Also confirming their attendance are SUPP vice president Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin who is state Transport Minister, and SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting who is Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

Pang said guests will be treated to food, singing and dancing performances, dragon and lion dances, and other entertainment activities.