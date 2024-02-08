Vietnamese woman in Miri claims trial to prostitution

MIRI (Feb 8): A Vietnamese woman claimed trial to soliciting for prostitution in the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Huyah Thi Mong Tuyen pleaded not guilty to the charge framed under Section 372B of the Penal Code before Magistrate Randu Rangen.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term not exceeding one year, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Randu granted bail of RM2,000 with one local surety and set March 4 for case management.

According to the facts of the case, Huyah allegedly offered sexual services to a 33-year-old man on Feb 4 at around 12.15am.

The offence was allegedly committed in an entertainment outlet at Marina Parkcity here.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Ali Hussain prosecuted the case while Huyah was represented by counsel Firdaus Morshidi.