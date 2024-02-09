2023 a good year for tourism, a boost for Motac to elevate M’sia higher, says Tiong in CNY message

KUCHING (Feb 9): Malaysia’s tourism sector has concluded a successful 2023, giving his ministry a boost to work even better together with all Malaysians for a fruitful 2024, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

In his Chinese New Year address, he said a successful 2023 undoubtedly inspires hope and gladness that every Malaysian can look forward to, hence Malaysians enter the Chinese Year of the Dragon with high spirits and great hopes for Malaysia.

Furthermore, as the federal unity government stabilises with the support of the rakyat (people), the harmony and unity of the different ethnic groups in Malaysia give a strong backing for implementing good policies for the people and economy, he said, adding it is no less true with his ministry, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac).

“With the cooperation and participation by all concerned parties, we have successfully taken steps to score some attention-grabbing breakthroughs.

“This includes ranking first for inbound tourist arrivals in Southeast Asia, implementing visa-free entry for tourists from China and India, expanding routes, launching Muslim-friendly travel packages and more.

“Therefore, in welcoming the Year of the Dragon, I’d like to continue appealing to all my fellow Malaysians to work together and seize on these advantages for a brighter tourism industry.

“We can reach new heights together in these exciting times!” he enthused.

While being optimistic, Tiong, however, pointed out that Malaysians must keep in mind that seizing on the right opportunities at the right time and place means not to be complacent.

Instead, he added, Malaysians must make the most of the existing resources and facilities to generate more opportunities to attract an endless stream of tourists to Malaysia.

Only by continually injecting vitality into the tourism field, integrating the uniqueness of Malaysian local arts and culture, innovating and reforming to keep up with industry trends, he stressed, can Malaysia dominate the competitive Southeast Asia travel market.

“Only by doing so can we let the Dragon soar in the new year. With transformation and upgrades, we will be able to dominate the world on the international platform.

“We foresee that the tourism industry in 2024 will usher in a maturing and timely opportunity for recovery. With the surge in demand, global outbound tourists will peak again,” he said.

Tiong also said that his ministry is ever-prepared to work collectively with international platforms to develop tourism packages, expand connections and establish new partnerships.

All these, he emphasised, will enhance the country’s international status and the country should look forward to more impressive breakthroughs.

Commenting on the national leadership, Tiong praised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts in steering Malaysia through economic challenges.

He thus called for continued stability to facilitate the country’s economic recovery and attract foreign direct investments (FDI), ultimately promoting Malaysia’s prosperity on the international stage.

“We call on the people across the country to allow him the continued stability to carry out his mandate to steady the country’s economic recovery and pursuit of FDI. With this, we can promote our country in the international community, and achieve greater prosperity,” he said.

He nevertheless wished everyone all over Malaysia every blessing and fortune in 2024, the Year of the Dragon.

“May you enjoy great success and prosperity this year. Happy Chinese New Year,” he said.