TYT hails Sarawakians for caring for each other, fostering peace, harmony in the state

KUCHING (Feb 9): The Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said Sarawakians have become one whole big family that always takes care of the interests, welfare and needs of others, underscoring the sense of communal responsibility that permeates at every level of society in Sarawak.

“With the unwavering support of all strata of people in the state, I truly envision a stable, harmonious future, fairness and justice for all which align with the overall progress of the country. Together, let us strive to play a collective role in promoting peace and harmony among all races in Sarawak,” said the eighth Governor of Sarawak in his Chinese New Year 2024 message.

Wan Junaidi also emphasised the importance of family gatherings, open house and its festive meals, and the exchange of ‘angpau’ (monetary gift in red packet) that bring joy to the occasion.

Chinese New Year 2024 is celebrated on Feb 10 and 11.

He then called upon Sarawakians to preserve their inclusive culture, transcending differences in ways of life, traditions and beliefs, as a means to foster deeper appreciation, care and unity among the diverse communities.

As the Chinese New Year approaches with eager anticipation, families are preparing to engage in the cherished tradition of coming together for Chu Xi, commonly referred to as the Reunion Dinner, on the eve of the New Year.

This time-honoured practice carries immense significance, not only strengthening familial ties, but also serving as a venerable expression of gratitude for the achievements of the past year, accompanied by optimistic aspirations for a more promising year ahead.

In 2024, the Chinese zodiac ushers in the highly auspicious Year of the Wooden Dragon and this celestial alignment is symbolic of productivity, authority, prosperity and good fortune.

Embodying the characteristics of the Dragon, this year emphasises the importance of diligence and hard work in the pursuit of prosperity for both individual families and the broader community.

The Year of the Dragon encourages a collective commitment to contributing towards the betterment of a society, embodying the spirit of productivity and authority that this auspicious year is considered to represent.

“As we enter into the Year of the Wooden Dragon, let us unite in the celebration of a tradition, family togetherness, and the promising prospects of a better future that lie ahead. May the spirit of the Wooden Dragon inspire all of us to work diligently towards fostering prosperity, not only within our families, but also in our communities, and whole beloved Sarawak at large,” Wan Junaidi said.

He said the optimism for Sarawak’s continued prosperity is palpable under the able-leadership of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the support of his dedicated Cabinet members.

The relentless efforts of the government, as guided by the Post-Covid 19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, have positioned Sarawak on a trajectory of sustainable growth, driven by innovation and creativity, toward an economic resilience, shared prosperity and eco-friendly country, he added.

Commending Abang Johari’s visionary leadership, Wan Junaidi said his emphasis on creating new economic avenues for Sarawak is evident.

The PCDS 2030 focuses on sustainable green and renewable energy, innovation and technology, and the digital economy, all geared towards realising Sarawak’s vision of becoming a high-income economy by 2030, he said.

In 2023, in a historic milestone, Sarawak achieved a revenue of RM13.3 billion under the premier’s leadership, he pointed out.

This financial success enabled the Sarawak government not only to finance its development programmes but also to systematically share the windfall with ordinary people throughout the state, but also, Sarawak was able to distribute two months’ bonus to Sarawak civil servants, and on top of that, RM600 to each federal civil servant serving in Sarawak.

The economic resilience of Sarawak is further highlighted by the 4 to 5 per cent GDP growth recorded in 2023, reaching RM146 billion, as compared to a 6.5 per cent growth amounting to RM140.1 billion in 2022.

This growth reflects the effectiveness of the Sarawak government’s policies and strategies in driving economic progress, he added.

Wan Junaidi said education is a top priority in Sarawak, with the establishment of an English medium international school and four more of such schools in the pipeline.

At the same time, the state government is also planning to provide free tertiary education by 2026.

These demonstrate a forward-looking approach to human capital development, he added.

By prioritising education, the Sarawak government is not only fostering inclusive development, but also ensuring that every individual is equipped to contribute for the benefit of the state and its people.

With proper and world class education, every Sarawakian is able to secure his or her place under the sun, and no one is going to be left behind in pursuing greater prosperity and happiness, he pointed out.

Furthermore, Sarawak’s recognition of the United Examination Certificate (UEC) for civil service recruitment and adequate financial support for private Chinese schools underscore the government’s acknowledgment of the valuable contributions of the Chinese community in Sarawak, he said.

“Beyond this, to appreciate the relative importance of the Chinese language globally. These programmes were initiated by former Chief Minister the late Tun Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, who was fondly remembered and cherished as Tok Nan, which is being continued with greater impact by Abang Johari which reflect leadership with a deep respect for diversity and inclusivity within the state, and what is more, a deeper understanding of the eventual economic, social and political returns of Chinese education to Sarawak and its people,” he said.

As Sarawak continues to forge ahead on its path of growth and development, the government’s commitment to economic prosperity, social justice and welfare, and the inclusive policies will remain unwavering, stressed Wan Junaidi.

In Sarawak, the acceptance of the rich tapestry of cultural and religious diversity naturally serves as a unifying force that binds the community together.

It has long been a cherished tradition to honour and celebrate each other’s festivals, fostering a sense of respect and unity among the multi-racial inhabitants of Sarawak, he added.

This commitment to sharing and enjoying diverse festivities has been instrumental in creating a harmonious society, showcasing the unity in diversity that has become the hallmark of Sarawak, he pointed out.

“Before I conclude this message, I humbly express my gratitude to the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah for my recent appointment as the eighth Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak, a position granted upon the recommendation of the Sarawak Government on Jan 26, 2024. I am also grateful to all well-wishers who have warmly congratulated me on this significant appointment.

“I would also like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on his recent ascension to the throne as the 17th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Malaysia,” said Wan Junaidi.

“On behalf of my family and myself, once again I extend my heartfelt good wishes to the Chinese community in Sarawak for a truly joyous Chinese New Year: the Year of the Wooden Dragon 2024. Gong Xi Fa Chai, Happy Chinese New Year to the Chinese community in Sarawak.”