Anwar: 2024 the year to focus on economic development, M’sia to regain respect

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 10): Economic development and promoting investment are the focus of the Madani government in restoring Malaysia’s status as a respected country, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said that to realise this, the Cabinet has set several things in terms of economic development to be emphasised and implemented this year, including increasing investment and developing the country’s capabilities in all areas such as education, health and culture.

“With political stability and a strong Madani government, we must focus on economic development, increase investment and expand our capabilities in all areas.

“For 2024, the Cabinet is very focused on ensuring that the focus is implemented so that Malaysia returns to being a great country and is respected in the region,” he said at the Chinese New Year celebration hosted by the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Council (KLSCAH) in the KLSCAH Hall here today.

Also present were Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu; Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, KLSCAH president Ngan Teng Ye and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

He said with the strength of racial unity in this country, he is confident that all parties will continue to play a role in making the aspiration to enhance the country’s progress a success, thus restoring Malaysia’s status as a great country in the region.

In the meantime, Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said that Malaysia-China relations are now at a strategic level and will be able to bring more investment to this country, and the good relations between the two countries will continue to be put to use for the good of the people.

“We use the long history of Malaysia-China relations to show that this relationship is peaceful, and now we focus on economic relations.

“China is one of the main countries which invest in this country’s economic sector, and now we continue to develop that relationship, covering the fields of education, culture, and cooperation between universities and the big companies,” he said.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation to the KLSCAH management, for the continuous cooperation and support given to the government and himself, since he was active in the student movement until the reform era in the 90s.

Describing the cooperation as extraordinary, the Prime Minister said that KLSCAH has always been there when needed, and now fully supports the government’s efforts to develop the economy and fight corruption.

“I would like to thank KLSCAH for continuing to support the fight against corruption, which I say is a major crime in the country, which must be stopped,” he said. – Bernama