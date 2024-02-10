Awg Tengah: CNY 2024 perfect time for S’wak to chart its future into ‘new waters’

KUCHING (Feb 10): This Chinese New Year (CNY) is the perfect time for Sarawak to chart its future into “new waters”, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan in his CNY message.

He said the Year of the Dragon would give Sarawak a formidable force that is not only auspicious but also reflects the spirit of overcoming challenges and embracing new beginnings.

“Lunar New year is a time for us not only to reflect upon memories and accomplishments of the past year, but also a time to chart our future as we navigate into new waters.

“This year, communities in Sarawak and around the world welcome the Year of the Dragon, which according to Chinese culture and folklore, signifies potent power, boundless luck, valiancy, excellence, determination, dignity, and divinity.

“Most importantly, a dragon is believed to have enduring strength to overcome the many obstacles that can hinder success,” he said.

Awang Tengah said Sarawak has emerged into a greater height in developmental progress due to its multicultural background and racial harmony.

He said such social cohesion undoubtedly reflects that the state has visionary leaders and talented people.

“Sarawak’s multicultural background and racial harmony have proven to be our unique strengths.

“Such social cohesion, buttressed by our visionary leaders and talented people, has enabled our beloved Sarawak to soar into greater heights of developmental progress,” he said.

Awang Tengah anticipated that the CNY celebration this year would bring auspicious opportunities and exciting advancements for all Sarawakians.

“It is my fervent hope that this year’s festive celebration will bring happiness and joy to everyone. I sincerely wish the Chinese and other communities in Sarawak and elsewhere continued prosperity and progress.

“May the Year of the Dragon continue to bring great wealth, good health and prosperity to everyone. Happy Chinese New Year, Xin Nian Kuai Le!”