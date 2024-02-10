Batu Lintang rep not joining any party until DUN dissolved

KUCHING (Feb 10): Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has revealed that he will not be joining any party until after the State Legislative Assembly is dissolved.

Speaking to reporters, the independent elected representative emphasised the need to wait until after the dissolution before making any decisions regarding his affiliation with the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

“I can’t join anybody now, until the State Legislative Assembly is dissolved.

“After that, we will see, still a long time,” he said when met during the state-level Chinese New Year Open House at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

Acknowledging his cooperation with SUPP, See affirmed his commitment to working with various parties on different programs aimed at serving the people.

“I’m very grateful about this. Yes, it is a good indicator. We all have the same target, the same thing we want to do is serve the people as best as we can,” he stated.

When questioned about his plans to contest in the next election, See expressed uncertainty, highlighting the need for hard work in politics to secure victory.

Regarding the open house, See praised its inclusivity and the turnout it attracted.

“It is a good opportunity and this is a good function because everybody is here. It’s not talking about the party. But it’s a state function celebration which is good. And I think the turnout is fantastic. Everybody is here,” he added.