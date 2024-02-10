Driver hurt after crash with another vehicle on Jln Bau-Lundu

KUCHING (Feb 10): A male driver sustained injuries after he was involved in a crash with another vehicle at a P-turn near Kampung Stenggang at Jalan Bau-Lundu around 7pm last night (Feb 9).

According to witnesses, the driver was extricated out of the vehicle by rescue services together with the public.

The driver of the other vehicle which landed on its side, managed to exit his vehicle safely.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement said first aid was performed on the injured driver after he was extricated out of the damaged vehicle before being transported to the Bau Hospital.