Elderly motorcyclist killed in collision with 4WD on Jln Sibu-Bintulu

SIBU (Feb 10): A 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he was involved in a collision with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) pickup truck at KM80 Jalan Sibu-Bintulu around 6.30pm on Feb 8.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias identified the victim as Mampun Lu, from Rumah Sangga, Sungai Ngayah in Selangau.

He said both vehicles were travelling from the direction of Bintulu before the incident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the 4WD was travelling straight in the right lane heading towards Bintulu before rear ending a motorcycle which allegedly changed lanes suddenly, said Muhamad Rizal.

Medical officers from the Selangau Health Clinic confirmed the death of the motorcyclist at the scene due to severe head injuries, his body was transported to the Mukah Hospital for further action.

Muhamad Rizal said both the 51-year-old driver and the 53-year-old passenger of the 4WD escaped unhurt, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.