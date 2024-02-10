Saturday, February 10
Five arrested for illegal cockfighting at Jln Stutong

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak, Crime
The men being rounded up during the raid.

KUCHING (Feb 10): Five men aged between 26 to 60 were arrested for participating in an illegal cockfighting session at Jalan Stutong here recently.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the men were arrested during an ‘Ops Limau’ operation raid.

“Also seized during the operation were 10 roosters, a weighing scale, and RM310 cash.

“The case is being investigated under Section 73(1)(g) of Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 – which provides for a fine no more than RM2,000 or imprisonment of no more than 6 months, or both if convicted,” he said.

Ahsmon also said the suspects are being remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code on Feb 9 at the Magistrate Court here.

