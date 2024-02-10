Indonesia election frontrunner Subianto on course for majority: poll

JAKARTA (Feb 10): Indonesian presidential frontrunner Prabowo Subianto is on course to secure a majority and win next week’s election in a single round, a poll showed Friday.

Nearly 205 million people are eligible to vote on February 14, with the winner set to succeed President Joko Widodo after he completes the maximum two terms ruling Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

Independent pollster Indikator Politik’s survey showed Subianto — the country’s defence minister and a third-time candidate — taking 51.8 per cent of the vote with running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Widodo’s eldest son.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan polled at 24.1 per cent while former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo was in third at 19.6 per cent ahead of the February 14 vote, the poll showed.

Less than five per cent were undecided in the poll that surveyed 1,200 respondents between January 28 and February 4.

The winner of the election would need to secure more than 50 per cent of votes in next week’s election to automatically secure the presidency, or else face a runoff in June with the second-placed candidate.

Subianto is accused of rights abuses while serving as a military chief during Indonesia’s dying days of the Suharto dictatorship a generation ago.

Analysts say his vast wealth, nationalist verve in populist speeches and strongman credentials as chief of the influential military have all contributed to his lead.

He has also cultivated a “cute grandpa” image on social media, in a bid to win over young voters.

The election has already been mired in controversy after Widodo’s brother-in-law issued a ruling last year lowering the age for candidates, allowing the president’s son to run for vice president.

Raka, the 36-year-old mayor of Surakarta city, became Subianto’s running mate in a boost for his election.

After appearing to support his son and Subianto, Widodo has been widely criticised for trying to create a political dynasty in a country long known for its nepotistic politics.

The next president will be sworn in next October. – AFP