King, Queen extend Chinese New Year greetings

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 9): King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah extended their warmest Happy Chinese New Year greetings to Malaysians celebrating this auspicious occasion.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook account, Their Majesties also expressed hope that the festivities of Chinese New Year will further bolster unity among Malaysians, irrespective of their race, religion or culture.

Chinese New Year 2024 ushers in the Year of the Dragon. — Bernama