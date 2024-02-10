KPDN: 168 cases of diesel subsidy misappropriation worth over RM6.5 mln in S’wak in 2023

KUCHING (Feb 10): A total of 168 cases of diesel subsidy misappropriation worth over RM6.5 million were recorded in Sarawak during the implementation of Ops Tiris in 2023.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said 62 per cent of the recorded cases were caught by the police.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has played a commendable role in assisting the KPDN in enforcing measures to address diesel misappropriation,” he told reporters after officiating at the Santubong Parliamentary Constituency Rahmah Sales programme at Mydin Bandar Baru Samariang here yesterday.

Earlier, Armizan said he had a meeting with Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata, focusing on improving the collaboration between KPDN and PDRM in the fight against diesel smuggling and misappropriation.

“We also discussed how to streamline the handover procedures, ensuring that any agency discovering violations related to diesel can promptly discover violations related to diesel can promptly submit the case with the appropriate standard operating procedures to provide evidence and details for further action by KPDN,” he said.

Armizan said starting this year, his ministry has decided to continue Ops Tiris to not only involve subsidised diesel enforcement but also assist various agencies and enforcement operations for controlled items such as sugar, cooking oil, subsidised RON95 petrol and liquified petroleum gas to name a few.

“Through the whole of government approach, we hope to effectively address issues related to diesel misappropriation, smuggling, and misuse of subsidised items,” he added.

Also present were Women, Family, and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri who is also Santubong MP and KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin.