KPDN plans to expand reach of Rahmah Sales programme in Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 10): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is planning to expand the reach of its Rahmah Sales programme in Sarawak.

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali emphasised the importance of expanding the programme, saying that the ministry aims to extend it to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) levels nationwide.

“As we are aware, the Rahmah Sales programme is a government initiative managed by KPDN, and in 2023, in Sarawak alone, we have implemented a total of 727 programmes involving various components from within and outside premises, as well as mobile units, attracting over 800,000 visitors.

“For 2024, the Prime Minister has also increased the allocation to implement the Rahmah Sales programme, from RM150 million to RM200 million nationwide.

“Our commitment is to drive this programme more aggressively. If previously there were only 727 programmes in Sarawak covering 31 parliamentary constituencies, we aim to extend this programme to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) levels nationwide,” he told reporters after officiating at the Rahmah Sales programme at Mydin Bandar Baru Samariang here yesterday.

In an effort to enhance the programme’s accessibility and transparency, since January this year, the public can view the Rahmah Sales programme scheduling via the KPDN website at https://www.kpdn.gov.my/ms/jualan-rahmah/.

This approach is designed to ensure that the public receives timely information about the dates and locations of the Rahmah Sales programmes in their respective parliamentary and DUN areas.

“This improvement is aimed at ensuring that more of our citizens, especially those in the targeted groups, benefit from the program as one of the government’s strategies to address the cost of living issue,” he added.

Also present were Minister of Women, Family and Community Development who is also Santubong MP Dato Sri Nancy Shukri and KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin.