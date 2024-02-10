KPDN to assist S’wak in enforcement on natural gas, LPG distribution

KUCHING (Feb 10): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has extended a helping hand to the Sarawak government to bolster enforcement efforts on the distribution of natural gas and liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the initiative aims to enhance regulatory compliance and ensure the smooth transition of gas distribution activities following recent legislative changes in the state.

He noted that the Sarawak government through Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication (MUT) has taken over the distribution of gas activities from Putrajaya following the Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016 which came into effect on June 1, 2021 through Notification of Exemption under Petroleum Development Act 1974 and Control of Supplies (Exemption) Order 2021.

“Earlier today, I had a meeting with the Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications, Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi. The focus was to discuss aspects of gas distribution, in particular natural gas and LPG.

“We discussed how KPDN can assist in enforcement aspects as we know that MUT will need some time to streamline their unit to enforce the Ordinance.

“So we offered to provide training and advocacy on enforcement,” he said in a press conference after officiating at the Santubong Parliamentary Constituency Rahmah Sales programme at Mydin Bandar Baru Samariang here yesterday.

Armizan assured the Sarawak government of KPDN’s readiness to offer full support and cooperation in conducting integrated operations.

“Should the Sarawak government require assistance in conducting integrated operations, KPDN is ready to give its full support and cooperation as part of fulfilling the aspirations as enshrined under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

The collaborative endeavor seeks to address various aspects of gas distribution enforcement, including combating smuggling and ensuring compliance with licensing regulations, he added.

“Therefore, the KPDN will help, if needed, to provide training to the enforcers, to offer our services and also to help together if the State government through the MUT wants to implement integrated operations including in the aspect of smuggling enforcement or ‘holding’ issue for example – storing LPG supplies not following the limit set through the license issued by MUT,” he said.

Also present wereMinister of Women, Family and Community Development who is also Santubong MP Dato Sri Nancy Shukri and KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin.