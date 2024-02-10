Nanta: May the Year of the Dragon brings happiness, prosperity

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 10): Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi today extended Chinese New Year greetings to those celebrating with the hope that the arrival of the Year of the Dragon will bring good fortune, happiness and prosperity.

Nanta, in a Facebook post, also advised people who are returning to their hometowns or going on vacation, to plan their trips well.

“In conjunction with the Year of the Dragon, I hope the Chinese New Year 2024 will bring happiness and prosperity.

“For those returning to their hometowns or going on vacation, please plan your trip well. I hope you reach your destination safely,” he said. – Bernama