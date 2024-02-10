Ng wins inaugural NT Sibu Closed Snooker Championship

SIBU (Feb 10): Ng Hong Man was named the winner of the inaugural NT Sibu Closed Snooker Championship after beating Yong Kung Chai 4-1 (54-5,61-41, 34-45, 59-19, 79-2) recently.

The flamboyant businessman, dubbed as Panjang Seng, was in his element and always believed that the title was within his grasp.

“Still, it was a tough championship which also featured several potential players who are the future stars to watch,” he said.

After nailing the first two frames, he only encountered serious challenge in the third frame when he trailed for the first time.

Ng lost the third frame but remained unfazed and continued to play his usual game.

In the fourth frame, he surged to an early lead of 20-3, 25-5, 30-10 before widening the gap to 40-14 to take the frame at 59-19.

Ng, who holds the title for the second edition of Sibu Snooker League, continued to pummel Yong in the fifth frame, with breaks of 15, 20 and 30.

“I was actually looking for a break of 35 in the fifth frame in order to scoop the RM388 for the highest break but it was just short of five points,” he said.

Nevertheless, Ng was happy with the title, adding it will spur him to train harder and aim for more titles in the years ahead.

Earlier in the semi-final, Ng had a scare before overcoming challenger Indian national Preet Rathore 4-2 (60-34, 63-22, 54-41, 48-53, 51-61, 69-37).

It was a close call for Ng but in the end, experience and fitness was the hallmark that assisted Ng to win the match.

Ng brought home RM3,888 and a trophy for winning the title, while Yong RM1,500 and a trophy.

The two semi-finalists, Preet and Lau Chii Tiing brought home RM500 each while the quarter-finalists Dennis Eu Ming, Mohamad Ridhwan Marzuki, Mark Yeo and Sim Hong Hui got RM250 each.