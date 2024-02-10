Premier goes first day CNY open house visiting in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 10): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, accompanied by his wife, Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang celebrated the first day of Chinese New Year with open house visits of several distinguished individuals today.

The day kicked off with a state-level Chinese New Year open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

After that, Abang Johari and his entourage proceeded to open houses of several distinguished individuals here.

Among them were state legal advisor Dato Sri JC Fong, Plaza Merdeka managing director Dato Steve Ng, and Normah Medical Specialist Centre managing director Dato Dr Au Yong.

At 2.50pm, Abang Johari and his entourage graced the residence of Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Datuk Tan Jit Kee on Jalan Ong Tiang Swee.

“I want to thank the Premier for visiting my house. In Chinese tradition, such visits are believed to bring good luck to our homes. It’s a symbol of prosperity for Sarawak,” Tan told reporters when met at his open house.

He said Abang Johari has been visiting his house every year during the Chinese New Year without any missing, except for the two years of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period during the pandemic.

“We are very close friends, since he was a state assistant minister long ago,” he added.

Abang Johari then went to the open house of former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan at Fairway Villa in Petra Jaya.

Notable figures such as Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah also accompanied the premier during his open house visits.

Abang Johari is scheduled to continue his open house visiting rounds on the second day of the celebrations tomorrow to Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang, Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii, and Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Additionally, he is expected to grace the Kuching Teochew Association’s Chinese New Year open house at the association’s building on Jalan Tabuan afterwards.