Report issues via right channels, S’wak minister tells constituents

TATAU (Feb 10): Any issues or problems that plague the community, especially those involving basic infrastructure, must be reported via the right channels, said Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

This is so that quick actions can be taken to resolve the issues or problems, said the Kakus assemblyman.

“It is best to report to the relevant parties instead of uncertified channels, which would not only delay the settlement process but may cause misunderstandings,” he said.

He was speaking during a function at Rumah Lema Jenat at Jalan Pengkalan Lobang in Balingian on Thursday.

Sikie also stressed that it is strictly the responsibility of the councillors, Tuai Rumahs, and penghulus to make complaints to the right channels so that any issues faced can be resolved immediately.

“It is clear that spreading the issues on social media does not help in solving the problem but will worsen the situation because no appropriate action can be taken,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sikie also presented certificates of appointment and extension to five Tuai Rumahs during the function.

Also present were Selangau MP Edwin Banta and Acting Mukah District Officer Peleazman Ahip.