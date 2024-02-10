Sibu Hospital seeks patient’s family members

KUCHING (Feb 10): Sibu Hospital is looking for the next-of-kin or family members of an Iban male patient, Jamba Senu, 39.

Jamba was admitted to the hospital via an ambulance following an emergency call by the public on Jan 4. No further details on his condition were given.

His last known address is stated as Tuai Rumah Langidai Semumok Atas Betong.

In a statement, the Sibu Hospital said there had been no visitors throughout Jamba’s time in the hospital ward.

Despite the hospital’s efforts to obtain information from the Tuai Rumah, it failed to get details on Jamba, it added.

Those who recognise Jamba can call the Sibu Hospital’s Medical Social Work Unit (UKSP) at 084-343333 ext 7307 (Mondays to Fridays) or see the Medical Officer at the hospital’s Male Psychiatric Ward (32) or call 084-343333 ext 6310.