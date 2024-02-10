Thousands throng to inaugural S’wak state-level CNY open house

KUCHING (Feb 10): Hues of crimson and gold adorned the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), setting the stage for the inaugural state-level Chinese New Year (CNY) open house today.

Guests started streaming in as early as 9am, each adding a splash of color to the festivities.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, also graced the occasion.

Abang Johari arrived at BCCK at 9.50am, followed by the newly-appointed Yang Dipertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who arrived around 10am with his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

Others who came included federal Cabinet ministers led by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, state Cabinet ministers, heads of departments, representatives of associations, representatives of houses of worship, community leaders, as well as the general public.

Some 5,000 guests came to celebrate the CNY festival together until 3pm.

The Chinese New Year Open House, organised by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, as its organising chairman, marked the first time the Sarawak government hosted a state level open house to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Among the activities held were the yee sang tossing ceremony and greetings by the guests of honor, cultural performances, traditional dances, lion dance performances, and singing performances by the Agura Band from the Sarawak Arts Council.

Traditionally, the CNY Open House event is organised by SUPP, but because the state government is hosting this year, the SUPP open house has been moved to another date and would take place in Sibu.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang, is the organising chairman of this year’s SUPP CNY Open House.