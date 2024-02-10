Wan Junaidi goes back to home village in Sadong Jaya for first time as TYT

KUCHING (Feb 10): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar visited his home village Kampung Pendam in Sadong Jaya yesterday, marking his first official homecoming since being appointed as the Head of State.

Wan Junaidi, who was clad in maroon Baju Melayu, arrived at the village together with his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi at 12.50pm.

Their arrival was welcomed by community leaders and village chiefs as well as villagers.

They later joined the congregation to perform Friday prayers at Masjid Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Rahman Yaakub together with his entourage including state ministers and top government officials.

Among them were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; and Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development (Infrastructure Development) Datuk Aidel Lariwoo.

Wan Junaidi also took the opportunity to spend time with the people, and visited his father’s grave at Kampung Sadong Jaya Muslim Cemetery.