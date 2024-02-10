Young motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Batu Kawa

KUCHING (Feb 10): A 19-year-old motorcyclist who is part of a lion dance troop died after he was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the Jalan Stephen Yong–Jalan Datuk Amar Wee Bong Ping traffic light intersection in Batu Kawa here around 10.50pm last night (Feb 9).

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the deceased has been identified as Maximus Howell Olen from the Batu Kawa new resettlement scheme.

“Early investigations revealed that the deceased was heading towards Batu Kitang from Jalan Batu Kawa at the traffic light intersection when a car driven by a 27-year-old man crashed into the right side of the motorcycle,” said Abang Zainal.

Maximus, who was flung off his machine due to the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) at 11.12pm.

His body was later transported to the SGH for further action.

It was also reported that the driver of the car and a female passenger did not sustain any physical injuries from the crash.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.