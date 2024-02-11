IGP: Taib in KL for medical treatment

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Bernama) — The Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has confirmed that the former Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud is receiving treatment at a private hospital here.

Concerning this, he advised the public not to spread unverified information that could lead to speculations.

Razarudin said the police report that went viral claiming Abdul Taib was removed from a hospital was valid that led to an investigation under Section 336 of the Penal Code focusing on actions that may endanger Abdul Taib’s health.

“Police submitted the investigation papers to the Sarawak State Prosecution Office yesterday, and we are still awaiting further instructions,” he told Bernama last night, adding that it was not an ‘abduction’ because the individual who removed him from the hospital to be brought home was his wife.

On Monday, state police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata reportedly said police received a report that Abdul Taib was removed from a private hospital in Kuching, Sarawak. – Bernama