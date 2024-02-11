Kota Samarahan’s Unigarden inundated by flash flood following continuous rain

KUCHING (Feb 11): Sections of Unigarden in Kota Samarahan have been inundated by flash flood measuring between 5 to 10 cm as of 9am today.

According to residents, continuous heavy rain since last night which overwhelmed the monsoon drains contributed to the flash flood.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a notice of continuous rain in Sarawak until Feb 12.

The Civil Defence Force when contacted said no major floods had been reported in the state as of 9am, and were closely monitoring the situation on the ground.

The agency also urged low lying residents to move to a safe area if their homes are affected by the flash flood.