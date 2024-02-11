Kuching Huafu Society showcases authentic Chinese costume at S’wak CNY Open House

KUCHING (Feb 11): Members of the Kuching Huafu Society donned their best ‘huafu’ – a truly traditional Chinese costume – at the Sarawak-level Chinese New Year (CNY) Open House at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday (Feb 10).

While most attendants at the event wear their samfoos and cheongsams, the society president Lui Siew Peng and some of its members took it to the next level by donning ‘huafus’.

Visitors can be seen admiring their costumes in awe of the huafu’s intricate designs.

“Most people these days perceive cheongsams and samfoos as the traditional apparels of the Tionghuas, but actually it is not. It is hanfu or huafu, which is the real authentic Chinese costume.

“We wear this so that we can showcase hanfu to the public,” he said when met by reporters.

Lui said he sewed his own huafu, adding that there were some costumes that had to be ordered from China.

He said that wearing the costume was not limited to CNY celebrations, but also in other events.

Meanwhile, one of its members, Chai Chew Har, said members of the society would wear the hanfus and attend events together to showcase the traditional costume.

“We would go out together and wear our beautiful hanfus so that people know that this is the real Chinese traditional apparel,” she said.