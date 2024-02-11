Sunday, February 11
Man in Kuching reported missing while looking for clams

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
A Bomba personnel points to the route taken by the victim towards the nearby river.

KUCHING (Feb 11): A man has been reported missing after he failed to return home from collecting clams at a nearby river in Kampung Jaya Bakti here since yesterday morning.

Mohd Fahiszuddin Iskandar, 29, is believed to have left his house for the river around 9am yesterday.

After failing to return home, a missing persons report was lodged by his father at the Batu Kawa police station around 1am this morning.

“A team of rescuers from the Petra Jaya station was immediately dispatched to the village to gather more information,” said the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today.

A Search and Rescue Operation was immediately conducted after 2am until 4am this morning in the area.

However, the search was called off due to poor visibility.

The search resumed at 9.30am this morning along the river where the victim was said to be collecting clams.

