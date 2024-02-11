Mayor: Ongoing harmony in S’wak fostered through mutual learning among diverse ethnic groups

KUCHING (Feb 11): The ongoing harmony in Sarawak is fostered through mutual learning among its diverse ethnic groups, each with unique cultures, customs, and practices, says Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng

He said the essence of a festive season lies in inviting people of all races to partake in the celebratory atmosphere, fostering inclusivity.

“The open house doesn’t have to be extravagant. Instead, it centres on the hospitality we show to others.

“The festive season often revolves around the spirit of reunion, providing an opportunity for individuals to share moments and connections with one another”, he said.

He was speaking to reporters during his Chinese New Year (CNY) open house here today, where Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang were present.

“Though we haven’t had the chance to get acquainted, participating in the open house practice will help re-establish connections with everyone,” he added.

He further encouraged reunions among families, friends, and relatives, pointing out that despite heavy traffic, the visiting practice here remains a vibrant tradition during every festive season.

Wee also stressed on the significance of the personal touch during the festive season, noting that, in today’s world, technology has taken precedence, and traditional gestures like gifting festive cards have dwindled.

He highlighted the irreplaceable nature of in-person visits, stating that while technology is crucial, it lacks the personal touch.

“We can’t visit one another with artificial intelligence (AI), we have to be there in person”, he said.

Wee hopes for the continuation of this practice for many years to come.

Among other guests that came to Wee’s CNY open house was Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.